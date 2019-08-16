The City of Hamilton and a worker with historic ties to white supremacist groups have "mutually agreed" to end his employment in the city's IT department, according to a statement from officials Friday that says there was "no evidence" he inappropriately accessed any data or private information.

The news comes after two sources with knowledge of the probe into his employment told CBC News the city had determined Marc Lemire wouldn't be returning to his role, but the city was still working with him to determine the nature and details of his departure.

In a statement issued Friday morning Jen Recine, Hamilton's manager of communications, said the decision reached by Lemire and the city follows two investigations into his workplace activities that determined "Mr. Lemire's off-duty activities and associations did not reflect the culture, values and beliefs of the City.

"There was however no evidence that Mr. Lemire inappropriately accessed, utilized or gathered any data, including City emails or private information, or that he inappropriately used any City equipment," it added.

The city provided no other details about any terms associated with the agreement, including whether there was any kind of package for Lemire.

"While we can certainly appreciate the public's interest in this matter, as this is an employee matter, we will not be able to comment further on the details of the end of our employment relationship," read the statement.

Lemire said in an email sent in May saying he's not a white supremacist or a neo-Nazi. CBC News has contacted him for comment about the decision to end his employment.

This summer has seen a number of concerns surrounding hate bubble up in Hamilton.

Lemire's employment became one flashpoint amid other issues including a violence at the LGBTQ festival, clashes between yellow vest protesters and counter-demonstrators outside of city hall and criticisms of police and civic leaders over their reactions.

City manager Janette Smith announced earlier this week the investigation into Lemire's role was over, but said the "process" was still ongoing.

Sunira Chaudhri is a partner at Levitt LLP who specializes in employment law. She has no involvement in this case, but spoke to CBC News about what factors are typically discussed behind closed doors in employment situations like this.

She said the "process" Smith mentioned was most likely a negotiation about whether a resignation is possible, or the city will be forced to fire Lemire.

"I think what the city is probably looking to do is see how they can manage this from a PR perspective," she explained. "Can we get him to resign and not have to pay him anything? Or, if we have to terminate him, is this a situation where we're going to have to pay him a really big severance? Is that going to draw the ire of the public as well? It's a tricky situation to be in."

Safety, privacy concerns raised

Lemire has been on paid leave since May 8 after a Vice News report led to safety and privacy concerns being raised about his role in IT. Questions were also asked about how much the city knew of his past when it hired him.

The city called in two outside agencies to probe what information he's accessed at the city and whether he's still involved in white supremacist activities, among other details.

Lemire has been working in the city's IT department since about 2005. He had ties with the white supremacist movement dating back to the early 90s, and at one point, worked full-time for Holocaust denier Ernst Zundel, a 2005 court document shows. He was working "to develop websites to disseminate messages of racial hatred and to incite violence," it says.

Lemire says he's not a white supremacist or neo-Nazi. (thefreedomsite.org)

Court documents also describe him as former head of the Heritage Front until the organization's demise, which happened around the same time the city hired him. He denies ever having been leader of the group.

In early May, Lemire told CBC News he hasn't been involved in "any politics" for many years, adding the "Heritage Front stuff" dates back to when he was a teen.

"I reject the Heritage Front for what it was; as I have stated consistently for over 11 years," he wrote.

Lemire did not answer questions about his employment status with the city when contacted by email this week.

Chaudhri said a situation like this becomes a balancing act for an employer.

On one hand they have to evaluate an employee's past — on the other is the person's conduct on the job.

Sunira Chaudhri with Levitt LLP said negotiations between employers and workers in cases like this can be a balancing act. (CBC)

"The real burning question is, if somebody engaged in some kind of bad deed prior to their employment with the city, should that be held against him now?" she asked.

"If he was a reasonable employee otherwise, the city is going to have to sit and think about 'Are we opening ourselves up to terminating [him] and basically leaving this employee out to dry?'"

Doing that could expose the city to liability, so officials and their legal team would have been "running the numbers" and trying to figure out if keeping him employed could expose them to future human rights complaints, Chaudhri added.

"Is it going to be more expensive to terminate him and potentially have him come back and sue us for who knows how long? Or are we going to really feel the heat from [the] public?"

Silence around agreement likely to continue

The lawyer said that from Lemire's perspective, she doesn't see any reason why he would resign without a payout of some sort.

"If he were to resign it would give him zero option to get any compensation."

City officials stayed tight-lipped about Lemire during the investigation, with Smith citing concerns around employee confidentiality and a need for a thorough, respectful process.

Chaudhri said that silence is likely to continue.

"The confidentiality piece on it would be pretty big," she said. "I'm sure both parties, the employee and especially the city, would want any terms related to a payout going to him to be highly confidential."