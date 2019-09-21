Skip to Main Content
Police searching Niagara River for man wanted on attempted murder charge
Niagara Regional Police say they will resume a search this morning for a man who went missing yesterday in the Niagara River in Fort Erie, Ont.

Police responded to a report of 3 people in the water in distress around 6:30 p.m. Friday.

The Canadian Press ·
Niagara Regional Police are searching for a 28-year-old man who is wanted on an attempted murder charge. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

Niagara Regional Police say they will resume a search this morning for a man who went missing yesterday in the Niagara River in Fort Erie, Ont.

Police say they responded to a report of three people being in the water in distress around 6:30 p.m. Friday.

They say a bystander was able to rescue a 29-year-old woman and that she was taken to hospital in critical condition. A child was also rescued who police say was taken to a local hospital for further assessment.

The third person, identified as a 28-year-old local man, is missing.

Police say the man is wanted on an attempted murder charge in relation to the child, as well as breach of probation.

Along with a Niagara Region Police marine unit the search effort has also involved the Royal Canadian Air Force, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Border Patrol and helicopters from the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

