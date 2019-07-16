Man visiting from the U.S. dies after drowning in backyard pool: Hamilton police

A 30-year-old man visiting from the United States has died, Hamilton police say, after drowning in a backyard pool.

Police were called to a home on Proctor Boulevard just before 9 p.m. Monday night.

Police said, in a press release, that the man had been swimming alone in the backyard pool while the homeowner was out front. When the homeowner went back, he found the man at the bottom of the pool. Then, police say, the homeowner and a neighbour performed CPR and called 9-1-1.

The man was transported to hospital and later pronounced dead. An autopsy is scheduled for later today. Police say they are continuing to investigate.

It was the second death due to drowning in the Hamilton-Burlington area on Monday. Early in the morning, the body of an 89-year old man was pulled from a pool on Lakeshore Drive in Burlington, police say.