Man shot to death Sunday in Hamilton was 31-year-old from Toronto: police

Hamilton police say a Toronto man has been identified as the victim in Hamilton's sixth homicide of the year.

They say 31-year-old Suleiman Husaini of Toronto was found with gunshot wounds shortly before midnight on Sunday evening in the area of Carling Street and Tope Crescent.

Police say they're seeking two suspects who were seen fleeing the area in a sedan travelling east on Main Street from Macklin Street, but no further details were immediately available.

They're appealing to witnesses to come forward with any information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Andrew Coughlan at 905-546-3874 or Crime Stoppers.