Man killed in Norfolk County after car crash with propane truck: OPP
Provincial police say a man is dead after a crash between a car and a propane truck in Norfolk County early Tuesday.
They say the collision took place just before 6 a.m. on Highway 3.

Police say the car was travelling westbound when it crossed over the centre line and collided with the eastbound propane truck, with both vehicles ending up in a ditch.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver and passenger of the propane truck were not injured.

The investigation into the crash continues.

