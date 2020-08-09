Man in his 50s in life-threatening condition after being hit and pinned beneath vehicle

A man in his 50s is fighting for his life after being struck by a vehicle and being pinned underneath it Sunday afternoon.

Dave Thompson, Hamilton Paramedic Service superintendent, told CBC News the man was hit at roughly 1:20 p.m. near the corner of York Boulevard and Bay Street North.

When first responders rushed him to a local trauma centre, Thompson said the man had no vital signs and was in "life-threatening condition."

"The paramedics on scene did report he was pinned under the vehicle for a short period of time," he said.

Thompson noted the man was the only person assessed for injury.

CBC has reached out to Hamilton police for comment.

More to come.