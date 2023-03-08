'Very dangerous': OPP investigating video of man hanging off transport truck on QEW

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Burlington are investigating a video of someone hanging off the back of a transport truck on the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) early Wednesday.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the five second video was recorded on the westbound QEW near Burloak Drive around midnight on March 8.

"The driver of that car then motioned to the truck driver there was something wrong," Schmidt said in a video posted to Twitter Wednesday morning.

Schmidt said the truck pulled over on the shoulder and then the man hanging off the back of the truck ran away toward the ramp to Burloak Drive.

"The truck drive advised he had last loaded and stopped at the yard in Milton about half an hour earlier and has no idea when or how this person jumped on the back of a trailer and hitched a ride," Schmidt said.

Video of a person hanging on the back of a trailer driving on the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/QEW?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#QEW</a>/Burloak Drive. Male wearing grey pants and a black jacket jumped off the trailer as the truck driver stopped. March 8, 12am. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BurlingtonOPP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BurlingtonOPP</a> investigating. <a href="https://t.co/D3JoDDzCM9">pic.twitter.com/D3JoDDzCM9</a> —@OPP_HSD

He called the situation "very dangerous" and "something we don't ever want to see."

Schmidt said the man was wearing a black jacket and grey pants.

He also said Burlington OPP looked for the suspect but couldn't find him.