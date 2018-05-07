An investigation into how a man's hand was fractured while he was being held by the OPP has been terminated after the SIU determined he broke it himself by punching a cell wall.

The 44-year-old was arrested on March 14 after provincial police responded to a call about shoplifting at a department store in Simcoe.

Police put the man in a cell where he proceeded to punch the wall with his right fist, according to the police watchdog.

The man complained about his injury the next morning and was taken to hospital where staff said his hand was fractured, says the SIU.

"The man's injury was self-inflicted and had nothing to do with the conduct of the police officers," stated director Tony Loparco in a media release. "Accordingly, I have terminated the investigation into this incident."