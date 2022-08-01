Man dies after falling into Lake Ontario while tubing near St Catharines, police say
According to the Niagara Regional Police Service, his death not being treated as suspicious
A 37-year-old Mississauga man has died after falling into Lake Ontario, Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) says.
Emergency services personnel were contacted at approximately 7:40 p.m. on Sunday about a man who had gone missing in the water near Port Dalhousie in St. Catharines, Ont.
Police say their initial investigation determined that a boat had been pulling a tube when it overturned, and the male tube rider went into the water and did not surface.
Just after midnight on Monday officers from the NRPS Marine / Under Water Search and Recovery Unit found the man's body not far from where he was last seen.
Detectives and the coroner attended the scene and a post-mortem has been ordered.
Police say the man's identity is not being released and the death is not being treated as suspicious.