Man charged with child luring and other offences after airport arrest

A 25-year-old man has been charged with child luring and a number of other offences after an investigation involving Canadian and American authorities.

Ontario provincial police say the man was arrested Wednesday at Toronto's Pearson airport as he returned from the U.S.

They say he was sought on several arrest warrants.

He's been charged with three counts of luring a child and one count each of possession of child pornography, making sexually explicit material available to a child, extortion and criminal harassment.

The man is also charged with five counts of failing to comply with recognisance.

He is due to appear in a St. Catharines court on March 13.