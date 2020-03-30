Man arrested for having a gun and $60K worth of heroin and fentanyl: police

A 45-year-old Hamilton man was arrested, police say, for holding a man "against his will" and possessing heroin, fentanyl and a handgun.

Hamilton police say they entered a home in the area of Sherman Avenue North and Barton Street East on Sunday at noon after receiving reports that a man was being held there. Inside, they found a man with minor injuries and arrested another man.

Through a search warrant, police found a loaded handgun and $60,000 worth of a heroin and fentanyl mixture in the home.

The 45-year-old faces 18 charges, including assault with a weapon, point firearm, forcible confinement, loaded prohibited firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless storage, possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession contrary to order, and possession of heroin for the purpose of trafficking.

Anyone with information for police is asked to contact Detective Amanda Gill at 905-546-3818 or to provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com