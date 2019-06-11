Man arrested after 2nd attempt to cash phoney cheque in 2 days: police
26-year-old charged with 2 counts of fraud under $5,000
A Hamilton man is facing fraud charges, police say, after staff at a Cash Money store recognized him during his second alleged attempt to cash a phoney cheque.
Police say they were called to the store near the corner of Queenston Road and Greenford Drive around 6:30 p.m. Monday after workers said they recognized the man from an incident two days before at a different store where he managed to cash a fraudulent cheque.
The man was arrested without incident and police say they seized two copies of the cheques, which were both valued at $2515.
The 26-year-old is charged with two counts of fraud under $5,000 and two counts of failing to comply with probation.