Man shot during robbery at illegal marijuana dispensary in Hamilton
Hamilton police say a male victim was sent to hospital following a shooting during a robbery at an illegal cannabis dispensary Saturday evening.
The victim was taken to hospital with injuries, police say
Hamilton police say a male victim was sent to hospital following a shooting during a robbery at an illegal cannabis dispensary Saturday evening.
Police say the shooting occurred shortly before 9 p.m. at 275 King Street E., near King Street and Wellington Street North.
One injured male was located at the scene and taken to the hospital.
Preliminary investigations indicate that this incident was a robbery, police say.
Police are appealing to the public for any witnesses and are canvassing the area for video surveillance footage.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.