Man shot during robbery at illegal marijuana dispensary in Hamilton

Hamilton police say a male victim was sent to hospital following a shooting during a robbery at an illegal cannabis dispensary Saturday evening.

Police say the shooting occurred shortly before 9 p.m. at 275 King Street E., near King Street and Wellington Street North.

One injured male was located at the scene and taken to the hospital.

Preliminary investigations indicate that this incident was a robbery, police say.

Police are appealing to the public for any witnesses and are canvassing the area for video surveillance footage.