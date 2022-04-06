'Our beloved maestro': Hamilton mourns the death of renowned conductor Boris Brott

There's a black-and-white photo of Boris Brott in a pristine white coat and snappy bow tie, his baton raised, surrounded by an orchestra wearing hard hats and an audience of steelworkers.

It's a scene that seems to sum up the character of the renowned conductor, and that of the city he loved, in perfect harmony.

"Who can forget when he brought classical music directly to the working people of Hamilton with an orchestral performance on the shop floor at Dofasco?" said Mayor Fred Eisenberger, referencing that picture, at the start of a committee meeting Wednesday morning.

Hamilton is mourning the loss of "our beloved maestro," the mayor said a statement after news broke Tuesday that the 78-year-old had been killed in a hit and run.

Brott was artistic director and a conductor with the Orchestre classique de Montréal at the time of his death.

Tributes for the creative talent and his years of service to classical music have been pouring in from across Canada.

Hamilton is in "shock and grief," said Eisenberger, who described the loss as "incomprehensible."

"He was not only a giant in the classical music industry, but was a giant for promoting and building Hamilton," the mayor said.

"His efforts over the decades helped lift our community to new heights."

The Hamilton Philharmonic Orchestra (HPO), where Brott was once music director, shared its sorrow too.

"He was a true creative force in the Canadian orchestral community and his contributions to the HPO and the wider Hamilton community have had a tremendous impact," HPO said in a statement.

Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath, MPP for Hamilton Centre, said she was "heartbroken" by Brott's death.

"He shared his love of music with [Hamilton] and the world," she said on Twitter.

Hamilton-born actor Eugene Levy said he was among those in mourning, posting that Brott's "brilliance as a maestro was only surpassed by his kindness as a man."

The Hamilton Music Collective said it was "devastated" by his loss.

"His warmth as a human being and his passion for music was an inspiration to all of us," it said on Twitter.

A makeshift memorial was forming Wednesday morning at the site where Brott was hit.

A bouquet of flowers and a single tulip rested on the sidewalk next to some candles in a vase.

Chalk circles, drawn by police around evidence markers the day before, were scattered across the street.

Investigations ongoing

Investigators said the sequence of events that led to the fatal collision started after they received a 911 call reporting a vehicle driving on the wrong side of the road on Hamilton Mountain around 10 a.m. ET Tuesday.

About 20 minutes later, a 78-year-old man was hit near the corner of Park Street South and Markland Street, police say. He was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.

Composer Boris Brott was born in Montreal and revered in Hamilton, where he once served as music director of the city's philharmonic orchestra. He was killed in a hit and run in the Ontario city on Tuesday. (Brott Music Festival/Instagram)

Police say the driver fled from the scene. Officers arrested a suspect on Elmwood Avenue, near Garth Street — about a six-minute drive away.

Police say three officers and the suspect were hurt and taken to hospital.

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating. It says officers spotted a vehicle that had been involved in a crash and followed it, trying to stop the driver.

The vehicle crashed into several police cars before the driver was arrested, according to the SIU.

Three investigators and one forensic investigator with the SIU have been assigned to the case. But the police watchdog says its investigation is focused on the interaction between police and the driver, not the fatal collision.

Brott loved Hamilton and 'we loved him back'

While the investigations continue, Eisenberger shared his condolences for Brott's family and loved ones, and said a celebration of his life and contribution to music will take place, though no details have been shared yet.

Brott may have been born in Montreal, but Eisenberger said he was a true Hamiltonian.

From a performance on the shop floor to annual concerts that inspired thousands of children and music lovers, the notes he left behind are still playing across the city.

"He brought to Hamilton a sense of style and sophistication like no other," said Eisenberger, adding Brott loved the city and "we loved him back."