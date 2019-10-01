Wanted father of 5 missing children was last seen in red Toyota Camry

Ian MacDermid, the man believed to have abducted his five children from Jordan, Ont., was last spotted at about 5 p.m. Tuesday driving in the Niagara region, Niagara Regional Police say.

That was about the same time an Amber Alert was issued. According to police, his sighting was a direct result of the alert, which was cancelled after its "expiry period" of five hours. They are still trying to find MacDermid and the five children.

Police said MacDermid was driving a car similar to a red, four-door, 2002 Toyota Camry with the Ontario licence plate CJMB 976. The missing children reportedly weren't with him at that time.

Police have asked members of the public to be vigilant and call 911 if they see MacDermid or the children. Detectives are concerned for the children's safety.

MacDermid is described as 49 years old, standing about six feet tall, weighing 280 pounds, with blue eyes, brown hair and a beard.

In the Amber Alert, police said MacDermid was last seen in Jordan, Ont., and they thought he might have been driving a gold or beige pickup truck at the time. Police haven't elaborated on a reason for a change in vehicle.

The MacDermid children were described as follows, all of them Asian:

Magnus, age 14, black spiky hair, glasses and a medium build.

Eska, 13, five-foot-one, with a medium build and long brown hair.

Sovereign, 11, five-foot-two, heavy set with long black hair.

Mattias, 10, four-foot-eight, with light brown caramel hair and a small/medium build.

Evalyn, 5, three-foot-eight, with long black hair, and a medium build.

Investigators allege the children were taken from their home in Jordan, a community between Hamilton and St. Catharines, sometime between Sept. 19 and 25.

They were reported missing to police by a local agency within the past 24 hours, Const. Phil Gavin said during a news conference on Tuesday.

It wasn't clear when the children were supposed to be returned, or why there was a five-day gap between Sept. 25 and when the missing persons report was filed Tuesday.

The children were placed under a temporary custody order "through the courts," according to police.

Gavin said that "this is not child custody matter" and that the parents and children were living together as a family.

Gavin said the mother is "concerned for the welfare of the children. She doesn't know where her children are, and I think that would be very traumatizing to anybody, but she's speaking with our detectives, and with her support we hope to reunite the children with her and bring this all to a safe and peaceful resolution."

Amber Alerts expire

Gavin clarified that the Amber Alert was cancelled after five hours to ensure it doesn't "become grey noise where people aren't listening."

"The Amber Alert completed its goal in notifying the community and bringing attention to the matter," he said. "It is then the responsibility of the respective police service to continue to raise the alarm and put out messaging."

Amber Alerts have expired without finding children before. In 2016, an Amber Alert was sent out for a nine-year-old girl and ended a day later, although Niagara Regional Police had yet to find her. She was found safe more than a week later.

Police say the family previously lived in the Toronto area and still have relatives and friends there. They previously thought MacDermid might be headed that way.

"We're asking the public to be alert for these people, and if anyone has information, we're asking them to contact their local police as soon as they can," said Gavin.

"Our primary concern is locating [and] ensuring the safety and welfare of these children."