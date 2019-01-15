Lynden Ont. man killed after rollover, part of Highway 6 closed

A 33-year-old man from Lynden, Ont. is dead after a rollover on Highway 6 in Flamborough.

Emergency crews were called to the crash near 7th Concession East around 5:15 a.m., according to the OPP, and found the man had been ejected from the vehicle.

Const. Rob Knight said that the victim was vital signs absent when Hamilton EMS arrived and that he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner and traffic collision investigators have been notified, he added. Provincial police are notifying next of kin and have not released his name.

Highway 6 is currently closed between the 6th Concession East and Safari Road. The OPP estimated it will be shut down for another hour while officers complete their investigation.

The Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board warned buses will be delayed as drivers use secondary routes to go around the crash site.

Bus delays: Hwy 6 N is closed between Concession 6 and Safari Road due to collisions. Delays likely as drivers use secondary roads. —@HWDSB

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Burlington OPP at (905) 681-2511.