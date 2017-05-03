Montrealers facing attempted murder charges after attack on Luppino relatives

Four people from Montreal have been charged with attempted murder after an attack on two of Cece Luppino's relatives.

It happened on April 19 of 2018, months before Luppino, who is the son of mobster Rocco Luppino, was gunned down in what police said appeared to be a targeted slaying.

It's unclear if police ever notified the public that this first attack took place. It comes amid a surge of violence linked to organized crime in Ontario.

According to a news release, the victims were both inside a home on the Mountain when three men forced their way inside and stabbed one of them. The other man fought off his attackers and ran to a neighbouring house for help, police say.

The three men then took off in two separate vehicles — one of which was driven by a woman, investigators say.

The injured man was taken to hospital, where he was treated and then released.

Police did not say if either victim is connected in any way to the Luppino crime family. Court documents filed by the RCMP show the family is connected to a web of organized crime stretching from Hamilton to Buffalo, N.Y.

Police say Cece Luppino was 43-years-old. (Facebook)

"The two victims provided limited information to investigators," the news release reads. "Despite an exhaustive investigation the case was concluded pending further information in the summer of 2018."

That "further information" came in the form of tips from both Peel Regional Police and Toronto police, investigators say. Hamilton police then re-opened the case and identified four suspects.

Last month, Hamilton police officers travelled to Montreal, where Montreal Police and the Surete du Quebec helped with surveillance, tactical and investigative assistance. Several search warrants were executed in and around Montreal, police say.

That led to the arrests of 53-year-old Marc Monette and 27-year-old Martine Villeneuve on April 11, police say. They were taken back to Hamilton, where they have been in custody ever since.

Two other accused, 29-year-old Charles Boucher-Savard and 24-year-old Jonathan Monette, who is the son of Marc Monette, were already in custody pending charges on an unrelated matter, police say.

Police say this man is a suspect in the death of Cece Luppino. (Hamilton Police Service)

They were formally charged in a Hamilton courtroom Wednesday morning, police say.

Police say the incident was targeted, and the victims were both related to Cece Luppino — but investigators have not said if they believe the two incidents are connected.

Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Investigators have the 43-year-old did not have a criminal record, and was not known to police.

Luppino's death is just one of several violent incidents in recent two years in which the victim had some connection to organized crime families.

The latest was the shooting of notorious mobster Pat Musitano, who was shot several times in front of his lawyer's office in Mississauga late last week.

Investigators believe these incidents are part of some kind of underworld power struggle involving factions in the Toronto and Hamilton area.

