Toronto woman facing murder charges back in jail after breaching release conditions: Hamilton police

A Toronto woman facing murder charges, Hamilton police say, was arrested for breaching her release conditions.

Police say Yun (Lucy) Lu Li was arrested on Monday and will be in custody pending a bail hearing.

She and Oliver Karafa were charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder after a shooting in Stoney Creek in February 2021.

A 26-year-old woman was seriously hurt but survived while 39-year-old Tyler Pratt died.

Lu Li and Karafa left the country after Pratt was killed.

Accused previously left Canada after homicide

Hamilton police previously said Lu Li and Karafa travelled to Eastern Europe less than 24 hours after Pratt died.

Karafa, who is Slovakian-Canadian, began an extradition hearing in July 2021 after he and Li were arrested by Hungarian police.

Hungarian National Police released images of Yun (Lucy) Lu Li being arrested in Budapest in 2021. (Submitted by Hungarian National Police)

Authorities returned Li to Canada that same month.

The Appeal Court in Hungary said Karafa argued his life and right to a fair trial couldn't be guaranteed if he was put in custody in Canada.

The court also said he made allegations of "corruption" against Hamilton police and the Hamilton-Wentworth Detention Centre.

He was brought back to Canada eight months on March 31.