Hamilton wants confirmation that it won't pay anything for LRT

Hamilton wants the province to clarify that $1 billion for light rail transit (LRT) is coming, and that the city won't be on the hook if the project goes over budget.

City council voted Wednesday to write to Jeff Yurek, Ontario's minister of transportation. The city will ask Yurek about the $1 billion, and who pays if the costs run over. The province has pledged to pay for the full capital cost of building LRT, estimated at $1 billion.

Metrolinx has always said the project won't go over budget. If LRT as planned costs more than $1 billion, the agency says, it will scale back the project.

For that reason, John-Paul Danko (Ward 8, west Mountain) voted against sending the letter.

Metrolinx has laid out this timeline for the LRT project. (City of Hamilton)

"I feel like we already know the answer to this question," he said. And he didn't like the idea of sending the letter while Metrolinx is in the midst of a request for proposals to pick someone to design, build, finance, operate and maintain the system.

Maureen Wilson (Ward 1, west end) was also opposed.

The rest of council, though, seemed to think the letter couldn't hurt. Brad Clark (Ward 9, upper Stoney Creek), an LRT opponent, moved the motion to send it.

LRT is scheduled to travel alternately down Main and King from McMaster University to Eastgate Square. Metrolinx hopes it will be launch in 2024, although the province paused property acquisitions for it in the fall.