2nd worker tests positive for COVID-19 at Lowe's in Brantford

A second worker from a Lowe's location in Brantford has tested positive for COVID-19, one week after another employee was found to have the virus.

The company noted online that the newly infected associate last worked on Thursday, July 9. Management learned of the positive test result on Sunday. It closed the store on the same day for "extensive cleaning and disinfecting."

Management said it worked with the health unit before reopening.

This comes a week after another employee tested positive for COVID-19.

"According to our discussion with local public health authorities, the associate has not been infected in the workplace," read a Lowe's statement to CBC News.

It's also unclear how many other workers had to self-isolate.

The store is encouraging customers who visited between June 28 and July 9 to monitor for symptoms until July 23 or call Telehealth Ontario.

There are 10 people in Brant and Brantford with COVID-19 as of Monday. That's a jump from last week, when two people were known to have the virus.

Both areas are moving to Stage 3 of the province's COVID reopening strategy.