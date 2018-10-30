Skip to Main Content
Hamilton postal workers hit $1M lotto jackpot
Paula Roleau, 48, and Frank Reeves, 64, hit the jackpot in the Oct. 20 LOTTO 6/49 draw and say they're planning to take their three kids and four grandchildren on a family vacation.

Paula Roleau, 48, and Frank Reeves, 64, won $1 million in the Oct. 20 LOTTO 6/49 draw and are planning a family vacation. (OLG)

A couple of Canada Post workers from Hamilton are $1 million richer after winning the lottery.

The pair play weekly but said their "first big win" left them "in shock and disbelief."

The winning ticket was purchased at Rexall on Queenston Road.

"It still hasn't sunk in – it's fantastic," said the couple.

