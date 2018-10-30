Hamilton postal workers hit $1M lotto jackpot

A couple of Canada Post workers from Hamilton are $1 million richer after winning the lottery.

Paula Roleau, 48, and Frank Reeves, 64, hit the jackpot in the Oct. 20 LOTTO 6/49 draw. They say they're planning to take their three kids and four grandchildren on a family vacation.

The pair play weekly but said their "first big win" left them "in shock and disbelief."

The winning ticket was purchased at Rexall on Queenston Road.

"It still hasn't sunk in – it's fantastic," said the couple.