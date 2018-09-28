A Stoney Creek woman who once claimed to be serial killer Paul Bernado's "No. 1 fan" has been charged with disobeying a court order by working at the Binbrook Fair.

Lori Kooger was banned from visiting public parks, swimming areas, daycare centres, community centres and school grounds where a person under the age of 16 was present or could reasonably be expected to be after she was convicted of two counts of sexual interference involving a 12-year-old boy, according to a 2011 article from the St. Catharines Standard.

The 52-year-old was sentenced to three years in prison and put on the sex offender registry for 20 years, the Standard story adds.

Love letters to Bernardo

Hamilton police say they received a report of a woman who was "of concern to residents" working at the Binbrook fair earlier this month.

Kooger was arrested and charged on Sept. 20, said Const. Jerome Stewart.

The Stoney Creek resident became infamous during the trial for now-convicted schoolgirl killer and serial rapist Paul Bernardo because she would write him long letters and once told reporters she thought she was in love with him, according media reports from the time.