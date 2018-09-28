Skip to Main Content
Sex offender 'fan' of Paul Bernardo arrested after she worked at Binbrook Fair

Sex offender 'fan' of Paul Bernardo arrested after she worked at Binbrook Fair

Lori Kooger was charged after Hamilton police received reports of a woman working at the fair who was "of concern to residents."

Lori Kooger was convicted of sexual interference involving a 12-year-old boy

CBC News ·
Lori Kooger, 52, has been charged with disobeying a court order after reports of her working at the Binbrook Fair. (Lori Kooger/Myspace)

A Stoney Creek woman who once claimed to be serial killer Paul Bernado's "No. 1 fan" has been charged with disobeying a court order by working at the Binbrook Fair.

Lori Kooger was banned from visiting public parks, swimming areas, daycare centres, community centres and school grounds where a person under the age of 16 was present or could reasonably be expected to be after she was convicted of two counts of sexual interference involving a 12-year-old boy, according to a 2011 article from the St. Catharines Standard.

The 52-year-old was sentenced to three years in prison and put on the sex offender registry for 20 years, the Standard story adds.

Love letters to Bernardo

Hamilton police say they received a report of a woman who was "of concern to residents" working at the Binbrook fair earlier this month.

Kooger was arrested and charged on Sept. 20, said Const. Jerome Stewart.

The Stoney Creek resident became infamous during the trial for now-convicted schoolgirl killer and serial rapist Paul Bernardo because she would write him long letters and once told reporters she thought she was in love with him, according media reports from the time.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us