Skip to Main Content
Hamilton·New

Ryerson University renaming its law school after Lincoln Alexander

Hamilton native Lincoln Alexander, Canada's first Black MP and federal cabinet minister, is getting yet another honour — as the namesake of the law school at Toronto's Ryerson University.

The late Toronto-born, longtime Hamilton resident a 'trailblazer' in Canadian history and politics

CBC News ·
Lincoln Alexander, shown in a 1986 parade as Ontario’s lieutenant-governor, was born in Toronto and lived in Hamilton. He'll become the new namesake of Ryerson University's law school. (Gary Hershorn/Reuters)

Hamilton native Lincoln Alexander is getting yet another honour, this time as the namesake of the law school at Toronto's Ryerson University.

Alexander, Canada's first Black MP and federal cabinet minister, already has the Lincoln Alexander Parkway and Lincoln Alexander Day on Jan. 21 named after him.

Born in Toronto but a longtime Hamilton resident, he died on Oct. 19, 2012, at age 90.

Lincoln Alexander remembered

Toronto

8 years ago
2:03
A state funeral will be held next week for former Ontario lieutenant-governor Lincoln Alexander. 2:03

"We are so proud that our law school will be renamed after Lincoln Alexander — an indisputable trailblazer in Canadian history," Donna Young, Ryerson Law's founding dean, said in a story on Ryerson's website.

"Beyond his groundbreaking career, Mr. Alexander was a man of great character, determination and resilience. His life serves as an inspiration for all Canadians, and in particular for our law students."

Lincoln Alexander reflects on his first year as a Member of Parliament

Digital Archives

2 years ago
2:09
Lincoln Alexander, one year into his first term as an MP, talks about what he has learned. 2:09

The Toronto school says the faculty of law will be officially renamed the Lincoln Alexander School of Law at Ryerson University, during an online inaugural year-end celebration on May 6.

Alexander was born in Toronto in 1922 and moved to Hamilton after serving in the Royal Canadian Air Force during the Second World War. He attended McMaster University and Osgoode Hall law school.

Lincoln Alexander, the day after his election as MP for Hamilton-West

Digital Archives

2 years ago
0:43
Lincoln Alexander speaks to the press about the secret of his success in gaining a seat in opposition to the Trudeau government in 1968. 0:43

As a Conservative, he served as Hamilton West MP from 1968 to 1980. In 1979, he was appointed labour minister. 

He made history again by becoming the province's first Black lieutenant-governor, serving from 1985 to 1991.

For more stories about the experiences of Black Canadians — from anti-Black racism to success stories within the Black community — check out Being Black in Canada, a CBC project Black Canadians can be proud of. You can read more stories here.

(CBC)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now