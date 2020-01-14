Ryerson University renaming its law school after Lincoln Alexander
The late Toronto-born, longtime Hamilton resident a 'trailblazer' in Canadian history and politics
Hamilton native Lincoln Alexander is getting yet another honour, this time as the namesake of the law school at Toronto's Ryerson University.
Alexander, Canada's first Black MP and federal cabinet minister, already has the Lincoln Alexander Parkway and Lincoln Alexander Day on Jan. 21 named after him.
Born in Toronto but a longtime Hamilton resident, he died on Oct. 19, 2012, at age 90.
"We are so proud that our law school will be renamed after Lincoln Alexander — an indisputable trailblazer in Canadian history," Donna Young, Ryerson Law's founding dean, said in a story on Ryerson's website.
"Beyond his groundbreaking career, Mr. Alexander was a man of great character, determination and resilience. His life serves as an inspiration for all Canadians, and in particular for our law students."
The Toronto school says the faculty of law will be officially renamed the Lincoln Alexander School of Law at Ryerson University, during an online inaugural year-end celebration on May 6.
Alexander was born in Toronto in 1922 and moved to Hamilton after serving in the Royal Canadian Air Force during the Second World War. He attended McMaster University and Osgoode Hall law school.
As a Conservative, he served as Hamilton West MP from 1968 to 1980. In 1979, he was appointed labour minister.
He made history again by becoming the province's first Black lieutenant-governor, serving from 1985 to 1991.
For more stories about the experiences of Black Canadians — from anti-Black racism to success stories within the Black community — check out Being Black in Canada, a CBC project Black Canadians can be proud of. You can read more stories here.
