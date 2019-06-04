Repairs will close 1 lane in both directions on Burlington Lift Bridge Wednesday

Repair work will block off one lane of the Burlington Canal Lift Bridge in each direction Wednesday.

Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) says a single lane on each side of the bridge will still be open while the work takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — though the schedule could change depending on the weather.

There will be no lane reductions during peak times and the bridge will still be open for cyclists and pedestrians.

PSPC says in a media release that it encourages everyone to "exercise caution" while travelling on the bridge.