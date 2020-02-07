Hamilton family set to sail after cruise ship delayed by coronavirus concerns

A Hamilton family whose holiday was held up by fears about the novel coronavirus is finally scheduled to sail Monday — just not to the destination they'd initially intended to visit.

Holly Lejeune and her family were booked aboard Royal Caribbean's Anthem of the Seas that was supposed to leave New Jersey on Feb. 7. But the cruise was delayed to screen passengers for coronavirus.

Now, three days later, they might actually be on their way.

"Our 8 day Bahamas cruise has changed to a 5 day Bermuda cruise," Lejeune explained in a text message to CBC.

She added the family "will try and salvage what little vacation is left."

A total of 27 passengers from the ship recently travelled from mainland China and were screened, according to officials.

Four of those people were taken to hospital where they tested negative for the virus.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said in a statement that personnel with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) allowed the four passengers to be discharged from the hospital Saturday.

Three of the four people stayed in a cabin together and were diagnosed with the flu. The other person stayed in a separate cabin and did not have any symptoms, Murphy said.

An email the Lejeune family received from Royal Caribbean also states the CDC confirmed the tests came back negative.

"We've been scrambling overnight to see how we can make your vacation a little more enjoyable," it reads.

The cruise ship Anthem of the Seas is docked at the Cape Liberty Cruise Port on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Bayonne, N.J. Passengers were screened, as a precaution, for novel coronavirus. (Kevin Hagen/The Associated Press)

The company also outlines steps to try and make up for the headaches that have plagued the trip so far, including a 50 per cent refund added as onboard credit and a 50 per cent future cruise credit.

Lejeune pointed out some passengers already "bailed and have gone home" rather than wait around for those offers.

She said some customers are "disappointed with the lack of transparency," adding she's skeptical there was ever a real threat of the virus.

"If there was, they would have never let anyone off the ship in the first place."

Information about the coronavirus outbreak is spreading fast, but what do we actually know about the illness? CBC News medical contributor and family physician Dr. Peter Lin breaks down the facts about what it is, where it came from, how it spreads and what you can do to protect yourself. 5:10

In a second email the family received, the cruise line thanked passengers for their patience.

"Our top priority is your health, safety and wellbeing, and that of our crew," it read, explaining the company didn't want to put people's health at risk. "With every decision we've made, it's been important that we are overly cautious."