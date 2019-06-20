Lakeshore West GO train service will be reduced this weekend

GO trains will only run once an hour on the Lakeshore West this weekend because Metrolinx is replacing some of the track.

Trains will start running hourly starting Friday evening with the 9:01 p.m. train from Aldershot and the 9:43 p.m. train from Union, Metrolinx says. On Saturday and Sunday, trains will run hourly starting at the 7:01 a.m. train from Aldershot.

Metrolinx is replacing track at Exhibition GO station. Trains will be delayed by 10 minutes as trains slow near that station.

It'll be a busy weekend for trains heading from Aldershot to Toronto. The Toronto Pride Parade is Saturday, and there are Monster Jam shows throughout the weekend. Metrolinx advises people to get PRESTO cards.