With summer waning, Lake Ontario shoreline hazard warning finally lifted as waters recede

After months of historically high water levels, the shoreline hazard warning for Lake Ontario has finally been lifted.

In a statement issued Friday, the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) said the warning that had been in effect since April 30 has been cancelled, as water levels at Toronto's Fisheries and Oceans Canada tidal observation station have dipped below 75.5 metres.

Lake levels are expected to continue to decline into the fall, the TRCA said, but issues on the shoreline remain.

"As static lake levels continue to recede along shoreline areas in TRCA's jurisdiction, areas that had previously been under water will begin to become accessible again," the organization said in a statement.

"However, the consistent inundation and flooding of these areas during the past four months will have weakened and eroded infrastructure such as boardwalks, trails and pathways, and therefore caution should still be taken in these impacted areas."

Water levels on Lake Ontario reached their highest point in recorded history back in May, which put the Toronto Islands at risk of significant flooding.

The TRCA is asking people to stay away from areas of the city's shoreline that have been affected by flooding and erosion, and obey all trail closure notices.