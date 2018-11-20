Police looking for masked man after convenience store robbed at knifepoint

Police are searching for a masked man after a Big Bee Convenience Store was robbed at knifepoint.

Investigators have released an image captured by surveillance video showing the masked male suspect who police say entered the store on Cannon Street East around 7 a.m. on Nov. 9, brandished a knife and demanded cash from the register.

No one was injured during the robbery.

The man allegedly grabbed the money and ran south on Wentworth Street North.

Police describe the suspect as a white man with an average build stands about 5'6."

He was wearing a black sweater with the hood up, black pants, gloves and running shoes at the time of the robbery. Police say the man had a green and black camouflage scarf wrapped around his face the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Det. Const. Adam Krasulja at 905- 546-8935, Det. Sgt.Emidio Evangelista at 905-546-2991 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.