Kittens killed after being tossed from moving car on QEW: police

Two kittens have been found dead after, police say, someone threw them out of a moving car along the QEW Friday morning.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in happened around 9 a.m.

The OPP is looking for a red, four-4 door car — possibly a Toyota — with a female driver in her 40s or 50s, Schmidt said in a tweet.

The driver was wearing glasses, he said.

The car was last seen on the Toronto-bound QEW, exiting at Dorchester Road in the Niagara Falls area.

Schmidt said police are currently following up on leads. Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 905-356-1311.