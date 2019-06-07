Dead kittens fell out of car, driver didn't throw them onto QEW: police

After initial reports that someone was throwing kittens out a moving car on the QEW, police say it now appears the animals were actually hiding in the engine compartment and fell out while driving.

Police were searching for a driver in the Niagara Falls area Friday morning, after two kittens were found dead and one was "missing," said Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.

But later that morning, Niagara police found the woman and determined "nothing nefarious" had happened, he said.

The woman didn't realize there were cats in her car, Schmidt said. She had several stray cats on her property, he added, and it seems some had hidden in the engine compartment and fallen out on the road.

The driver was "completely shocked" by the news when officers approached her, he said. Police are not pressing charges and are not continuing to investigate.

Update on the kitten call this morning <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NoHotPets?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NoHotPets</a> <a href="https://t.co/oYVMuZPc7s">https://t.co/oYVMuZPc7s</a> —@OPP_HSD

Schmidt said they've seen animals hiding in parts of a car before — in fact, officers recently found a nest of rabbits in an OPP vehicle.

"With the heat that we're having right now, make sure we're not leaving ... any living creature inside a vehicle," Schmidt said in a Twitter video.

The car was first seen on the Toronto-bound QEW, exiting at Dorchester Road in the Niagara Falls area.