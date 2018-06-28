Kitten thrown from moving car Tuesday in Simcoe, OPP say
Provincial police are investigating an incident in Simcoe, Ont., southwest of Hamilton, on Tuesday after a kitten was thrown from a moving car.
Another driver who saw what happened stopped, called police and took the kitten to a local veterinarian to be treated for its injuries.
Police say the kitten is between six and eight weeks old and has been taken home by the driver who stopped to help.
Police also say the vehicle involved is a green older model and that the incident took place on Queensway West in Simcoe. They say it happened at about 4 p.m. while the car headed west between Elizabeth Road and North Man Street. The car then drove away south on Queen Street.
They say they have the license plate number and plan to contact the owner. Police say they are seeking the public's assistance with the investigation.
