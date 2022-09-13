Kiera Boult's new art project — a love letter to Hamilton — takes inspiration from Martin Short

Visual artist Kiera Boult, one of the performers at the 2022 Supercrawl festival, describes her project, Hamilton's My Lady, which explores her complicated relationship with the city.

In this video, recorded during Supercrawl weekend, artist Kiera Boult tells CBC Arts contributor Chris Hampton about her complicated relationship with the city of Hamilton and how her project, Hamilton's My Lady, was inspired by the Canadian comedy special I, Martin Short, Goes Home.

The special was written by and starred comedian Martin Short, a Hamilton native, and aired on CBC Television in 2012. In the special, Short returns to Hamilton to perform in a star-studded gala benefit and reunites with childhood mentors and relatives.