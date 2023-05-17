Hamilton's Kia Nurse given Athlete Award at Black Legacy Awards honouring Black Canadian talent

Hamilton's Kia Nurse was given the Athlete Award at the Legacy Awards in Toronto on Sunday, an event honouring Black Canadian Talent.

Hamilton's Kia Nurse, a basketball star in the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) and for the Canada Women's National Basketball team, was given the Athlete Award at the Legacy Awards in Toronto on Sunday, an event honouring Black Canadian talent.

Nurse, who plays for the Seattle Storm in the WNBA, was presented the award by her sister Tamika who represented Canada in basketball as a junior and played at the University of Oregon.

"At the heart of my village lies the people who deserve the most," said Nurse, who thanked her husband and sister who stood next to her on stage.

"Thank you for sticking with me Tamika, without you, there is no me. I picked up a basketball when I was four years old because (she) was Michael Jordan, this is who I wanted to be," she said, gesturing towards Tamika.

The Legacy Awards are Canada's first awards ceremony dedicated to honouring all-Black talent. It took place at History, a venue created by American events promoter Live Nation and Toronto-born rapper, musician, songwriter, and entrepreneur Drake.