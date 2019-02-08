A Hamilton mother has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the 2017 death of her four-year-old son from drug poisoning.

Kane Driscoll died on Sept. 27. That day, police received a call around 8:55 a.m. ET about an unresponsive child at a home on Idlewood Drive.

Emergency crews found the boy "obviously deceased." His mother, Lisa Strickland, 37, was arrested.

The major crime unit automatically investigates the death of any child under five years old, and police say there were no signs of foul play and Kane's parents co-operated with investigators.

In a news release, police said Kane was born with several medical issues that resulted in major operations and months in hospital.

"In September 2017, it appeared that Kane had overcome the worst of his challenges and he had recently started junior kindergarten," according to the release.

A post-mortem found no anatomical causes of death, but toxicology tests were ordered. In December 2017, police said they were told those tests found a lethal dose of drugs in the child's system.

Mom pregnant with another child

Investigators say it was determined the cause of death was drug poisoning and Kane's death was ruled a homicide.

"For strategic and investigative purposes, investigators chose not to announce Kane's death as a homicide after receiving the toxicology results," said police.

Kane's parents were notified about his cause of death on Feb. 6, 2018, and told they were suspects. Police said both got legal advice and stopped co-operating with investigators.

An online obituary announced Kane's death on Sept. 27, 2017. (Arbor Memorial)

Police started by interviewing witnesses and trying to determine where the drug that killed the child had come from, they said. Officers filed and executed 48 judicial authorizations — mostly focused on medical records for Kane and his parents.

Those documents were reviewed by medical specialists, according to police, who said their investigation formed reasonable grounds to charge Strickland with manslaughter.

Police also noted that during their investigation, they discovered Strickland was pregnant.

Police planning media conference

The Children's Aid Society (CAS) was notified and decided to apprehend the newborn. The CAS notified area hospitals to alert them when Strickland gave birth, said police.

But in October 2018, police said, CAS learned Strickland had gone to Newfoundland and Labrador, where the baby was delivered.

Staff with Hamilton CAS notified their counterparts in Newfoundland and Labrador, and they arranged for the baby to be apprehended.

Officers with Hamilton's major crime unit travelled to Bonavista, N.L., with an arrest warrant on Feb. 6, 2019, and, with the assistance of the St. John's RCMP Major Crime Unit, arrested Strickland for manslaughter.

She made a brief court appearance there, and police said she returned to Ontario on Thursday before appearing at the John Sopinka Court House on Friday morning. She was remanded into custody.

Police said Kane's death brings the total number of homicides in Hamilton for 2017 to 11.

Police are planning a media availability to answer more questions about the case at 11:30 a.m. ET today. CBC Hamilton will cover that news conference live.