Mom, daughter who had 'un-birthday' party for lonely kids open good deed 'Kindness Clubs'

The mom and daughter who brought an "un-birthday party" to lonely kids in Brantford are launching a new initiative aimed at spreading acceptance and inclusion — Kindness Clubs.

Nicole Callander was overwhelmed when thousands of people from around the world sent her daughter Kaitlin Coghlin birthday cards ahead of her 18th birthday. In July she was shocked again when more than 100 kids gathered in a Brantford park for an "un-birthday party" for children who don't get invited to parties and have trouble making friends.

There are already plans for four more "un-birthday" parties next year in Brantford, St. Catharines, Ottawa and Belleville.

Thousands of people from around the world sent Kaitlin Coghlin birthday cards. (Nicole Callander/Facebook)

But Callander said offering kids a chance to meet people and make friends once a year wasn't enough.

"We wanted something where kids with special needs and typical kids can merge together and work as a team and create friendships throughout the year," she explained.

This is an opportunity to actually lead with our hearts." - Nicole Callander

Over the summer she set up a non-profit called Friends 4 Kindness and came up with the idea of Kindness Clubs.

Kids from Grade 1 to Grade 12 can sign up for the free clubs which will meet twice a month. During the first meeting they'll plan a community kindness project and the next time they gather they'll carry it out.

Some potential activities include becoming pen pals with seniors, stuffing bags for the homeless with food and socks and collecting donations for the SPCA.

Registration is open for a club in Brantford and Callander said about 30 kids have already signed up. Another club will operate at St. Jean de Brébeuf Secondary School in Hamilton with a registration night scheduled for Nov. 21 at 6:30 p.m.

Callander says she's receiving messages from parents every day who are clamouring to sign their kids up for the clubs.

"A lot of parents are excited this is happening because they feel like kids need to learn to appreciate things more," she said. "They feel like this is a good opportunity to go out into the community, meet people who are less fortunate, more vulnerable and to learn empathy and compassion."

Making friends and helping out

For Kailtin and other kids who have struggled to make friends, the clubs will offer something else, a chance to feel like every other teenager.

"She feels like she's actually part of a group, instead of a segregated extracurricular that's just for kids with special needs," explained Callander. "This is an opportunity for her to build friendships with typical teenagers."

The clubs also offer a chance for students to earn volunteer hours while helping their community.

"I find that in society there's a lot of judgment based on people's appearance, their beliefs, their abilities," said Callander. "I feel like this is an opportunity to actually lead with our hearts."