Suspect in fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Joshua Leo turns himself in: police

Police have identified 17-year-old Joshua Leo as the victim of a fatal stabbing near Lime Ridge Mall and say an 18-year-old has claimed responsibility for his death.

The Hamilton teen was pronounced dead Friday after being rushed to hospital with a serious chest wound.

Investigators got a search warrant for a home on the Hamilton Mountain Saturday and seized a vehicle officials believe to be the get-away car for forensic processing.

Police say the driver of the car was identified and interviewed, but will not face any charges.

An 18-year-old man turned himself in to police around 11 p.m. Saturday and "confessed to being responsible for Joshua Leo's death," according to a media release.

He has been charged with manslaughter and assault with a weapon and will appear in court Sunday.

Leo's death marks the city's ninth homicide of 2018.

Friend tried to take teens to hospital

Two people, including Leo, were transported from the scene at the plaza at Upper Wentworth and Kingfisher Drive around 4:30 p.m. Friday. The second victim, an 18-year-old, suffered minor stab wounds but was in stable condition.

The stabbing happened on Pinewarbler Drive, inside a white hatchback that belongs to one victim's mother, according to police.

The two teens met up with two other people near Bruleville Park when investigators say an "altercation" occurred and they were stabbed. A friend of the victims reportedly showed up at the scene as the two assailants ran away.

That friend set out to drive the injured teens to hospital before realizing how serious their injuries were and calling 911, police say.

Leo was pulled from the car with the help of an off-duty firefighter and ex-military paramedic who tried to save this life.

Investigators are continuing to search for one male suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Geoff Burbidge at 905-546-2288.