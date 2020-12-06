'They deserve answers': police search for leads in shooting death of Jeff Johnson

It's been one year since Jeff Johnson was killed outside his Hamilton home, and police still don't know who shot him or why.

Around 6 a.m. on Dec. 6, 2019, Johnson exited his West 4th Street home to head to work and was shot to death near his car.

Hamilton Police Service says one or more people could have been involved in the shooting, and it is appealing for help from the public.

Detectives say a vehicle similar to a Honda Accord Sport or V6 Touring model conducted surveillance on Johnson leading up to his death. Police aren't sure how many people were in the car.

This Honda Accord is dark gray with silver door handles, sport rims, four doors and dual exhaust. (Hamilton Police Service)

Investigators haven't been able to find a potential motive for murder and believe the father of two may have been the wrong target.

"Although it is clear surveillance was conducted on Jeff, it is unknown whether those responsible knew who Jeff was," said police in a media release on Sunday.

Detectives say they've done extensive investigation on Johnson's background and still don't know why the father was shot. (Hamilton Police Service)

Video and images were released a year ago, and police say the vehicle still remains outstanding.

Johnson's wife, Christine Garrett, has pleaded for help from the public. Police said that Garrett and a neighbour found him lying in front of his house the morning he was shot. His kids were inside the family's home.

"He is deeply missed by his family, and they deserve answers," said police. "Hamilton police want the person or persons responsible for killing Jeff to be held accountable."

Johnson's widow, Christine Garrett, has pleaded for help from the public. (Hamilton Police Service)

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Det. David Brewster at 905-546-4067. People can also anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.