Hamilton hires Peel Region commissioner to be its first female city manager

Hamilton is hiring its first female city manager by naming Janette Smith, who's currently commissioner of public works at the Region of Peel, to the position.

Smith will take over the city's top bureaucratic job in May. She's been at Peel since 1989, when she started as a health promotion officer. City council will officially appoint Smith by bylaw on March 27.

"I am thrilled to be joining the City of Hamilton team as city manager," Smith said in a written statement. "Known widely as the ambitious city, I'm excited to be able to serve the residents and businesses of this great city."

Every member of the council committee interviewing for the job chose Smith, says a city media release.

She has extensive municipal experience, said Mayor Fred Eisenberger, and "the right demeanour needed to lead an organization of our size."

Smith takes over from Chris Murray, who was Hamilton's city manager from 2009 until last year, when he left to become Toronto's city manager. Before that, he was Hamilton's director of housing.

Mike Zegarac, the city's head of finance, has been acting city manager for nine months.

A city handout says Smith became commissioner of public works in 2017. From 2005 to 2016, she was commissioner of health services.

She currently sits on the Community Climate Change Partnership and the Metrolinx Municipal Planning Leaders Forum.

Smith was appointed in a sometimes contentious selection process for Hamilton's next top manager.

Some councillors wanted the process paused so there could be more diversity on the hiring panel.