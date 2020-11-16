Human remains found at Hamilton park identified as Toronto man abducted 2 years ago

Human remains found in a park near an industrial area of Hamilton have been identified as a Toronto man who investigators say was abducted more than two years ago.

Jammar Allison, 26, was taken from a parking lot on Rexdale Boulevard in Toronto on June 21, 2018. Police now say he was the victim of a homicide.

Investigators believe he was abducted by three unknown suspects who used a black Dodge Caravan, Hamilton Police Service says.

Toronto police investigated his disappearance as a kidnapping for the past two years, according to their counterparts in Hamilton.

Police in Toronto said Allison's family paid a ransom for his return, but after a few hours, his kidnappers stopped responding.

Omar Allison, the victim's twin brother, previously said he had left him just moments before the abduction and that he tried to chase the abductors at one point.

"They waited for traffic, waited to lose me, and then I lost them," he told CBC during an interview in July 2018. "That's probably something that will haunt me for the rest of my life."

At the time, Allison's family was pleading with the public for help.

"The unknown is not going to be OK," said Omar. "We need closure."

Bone found in Hamilton

A single bone was found by a citizen in Hamilton's Windermere Basin Park in October 2019 and detectives carried out an investigation. Police say the bone was sent to the Centre for Forensic Sciences but the identity of the person couldn't be determined.

Then, on Oct. 6, 2020, police were called to another area of the park where more human remains had been discovered.

Police say Allison's abductors used a black Dodge Caravan. (Supplied by Hamilton Police Service)

Those remains were also sent to the Centre of Forensic Sciences for testing, including dental records, which identified them as Allison.

The major crime unit is continuing to investigate and is asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.