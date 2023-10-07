As Canadians react to Israel-Hamas conflict, deeply held beliefs expose an emotional divide

With violence erupting in Israel and the Palestinian territories, differing and strongly held views are sparking heated debates in communities and on social media across Canada.

In the hours following the early morning attack by Hamas militants on Saturday, a union that represents teaching and research assistants at McMaster University in Hamilton posted a message on X, formerly Twitter, saying, "Palestine is rising, long live the resistance," with a quote from Palestinian author and revolutionist Ghassan Kanafani.

The post has since been deleted but McMaster swiftly responded with statement on its website, noting it was "shocked and disappointed at the comments made by CUPE Local 3906."

While the union "is an independent group with the right to express its views, the university is in disagreement with any statement condoning violence," it said.

The contrasting statements show the range of reactions in Canada in response to events in the Mideast that resulted in Israel's prime minister issuing a declaration of war.

At least 900 people have been reportedly killed in Israel since Saturday, while Palestinian officials say more than 400 people have been killed in Gaza by airstrikes from Israel. As of Monday, Palestinian militant groups claim to be holding over 130 captives from the Israeli side.

At least one Canadian, a 33-year-old Montreal man, was among those killed at a music festival.

Israel has vowed to cut off electricity and stop the supply of water, food and gas to Gaza.

Public statements spark debate

While people in Canada with connections to Israel and Palestinian territories are forced to anxiously watch as violence escalates back home, views — impassioned and sometimes inflammatory — are being shared publicly.

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA), which represents Jewish federations across Canada, lashed out at a statement, focused on the attacks happening in Gaza that was posted to social media by the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM).

The CIJA called the statement "sickening" and said it "fails to condemn Hamas violence targeting innocent civilians."

The NCCM's responded: "We refuse to allow human suffering to be politicized in such a way."

Tonight, as people gather in Toronto in solidarity with Israel, Niagara Falls will be lit blue and white in honour of the lives lost at the hands of Hamas and the enduring strength of the Jewish people.<br><br>Light over darkness. Ontario stands with Israel. —@fordnation

Canadian elected officials, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, premiers and mayors of several cities, condemned the Hamas attacks — though some searched for what they considered to be the right words.

"I unequivocally condemn Hamas' horrific terrorist attacks on Israel. I mourn the loss of all innocent civilians, both Israeli and Palestinians. My thoughts are with Torontonians who have loved ones who may be in danger," Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow wrote on social media platform X. "My earlier tweets on this have been deleted because of the harm and confusion they caused."

In Hamilton, the mayor and several councillors also posted social messages on X.

Mayor Andrea Horwath said her heart goes out to "the Israeli and Palestinian communities here in Hamilton who are mourning the destruction of their homelands and worrying about the well-being of friends and loved ones."

Hamilton public school board trustee Sabreina Dahab also posted on X, stating: "75 years of violent occupation and apartheid and the expectation is that Palestinians will be passive observers in their genocide?"

75 years of violent occupation and apartheid and the expectation is that Palestinians will be passive observers in their genocide? <br><br>A liberated Palestine in our lifetime is possible, in Shaa Allah 🇵🇸 —@sabreina_dahab

Gustavo Rymberg, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Hamilton, said he's concerned about Dahab's post but he encouraged people to "read every side of the story and get informed." He cautioned against getting information from social media sites like TikTok.

Rymberg said he has friends in Israel who lost family members and friends because they were "shot in the street" on Saturday.

"What happened, it's unconceivable," he said. "The fact that there are people celebrating this has no words, no explanation," he said, referring to demonstrations held in cities such as Montreal on Sunday. "How people celebrate something like that, it's disgusting."

Gustavo Rymberg is the chief executive officer of the Hamilton Jewish Federation (Submitted by Gustavo Rymberg)

Ghada Sasa, a PhD student in political science at McMaster University who is Palestinian, said she sees a difference between supporting Palestinian rights and condoning the violence that occurred on the weekend.

"Associating support for Palestinians with the killing of innocent Jewish civilians is racist because it's not placing our resistance within settler colonial context," she said. "Palestinians are facing cultural appropriation. Israelis are taking our lands, they are expelling us, killing us. We saw many attempts by Palestinians to protest peacefully."

Sasa is also a member of CUPE local 3906 and was "very proud" of the support she said the union showed for Palestinians.

"It makes sense for them to do so, as a union [that] supports Indigenous rights, Black Lives Matter and a lot of other anti-oppressive causes," she said.

Ghada Sasa is a PhD candidate at McMaster University and a third-generation Palestinian in Canada. (Ghada Sasa)

But as Rymberg notes, the killing of Israeli civilians is also a human rights issue.

He questions what he calls the silence of local equity groups.

"Why are they not talking? Why are there not any statements from any of the organizations that talk about human rights? Where are they?" he asked.

Hamilton Rabbi David Mivasair — who has been outspoken against Israel and is a member of Independent Jewish Voices of Canada — called for a "even-handed, balanced understanding" of the conflict.

He said he found it "shocking" to read statements from elected officials, such as his local councillor, that shared concerns "about the safety of Jews and not even mention the other people who are involved."

But for other Jewish leaders in the community, an even-handed approach isn't enough.

"Don't be in the middle," said Rymberg. "Don't be the nothing person. Take your stand. I'm taking my stand representing my Jewish community."