Internet problems continue for customers in southern Ontario

Students and those trying to work from home across southern Ontario have been hampered with internet connection problems for the second time this week.

Cogeco tweeted on Jan. 5 that the issue behind its first disruption had been resolved. But on Friday morning, customers of the provider from Fort Erie to Windsor tweeted about loss of service yet again.

"We are aware of an issue outside of our network that is causing intermittent [service]. Our technical teams are currently working to mitigate the issue as fast as possible," Cogeco tweeted.

"We apologize for the inconveniences this situation may cause and will keep you proactively informed as soon as new information is available."

The disruption comes one day after the provincial government announced elementary school students would be learning remotely until Jan. 25.

The original plan was to have elementary school kids return to in-person classes on Jan. 11. Secondary students in southern Ontario are still scheduled to return to class on Jan. 25.

Halton Catholic District School Board says that customers of Bell and Rogers are also having issues accessing the internet.

🚨 Attention Parents, Students & Staff! There’s an internet outage affecting Cogeco, Bell & Rogers. This may affect your ability to access your remote learning platform. Thanks for your patience as we wait for technicians to resolve the issues! <a href="https://t.co/DgmgvJwbiJ">pic.twitter.com/DgmgvJwbiJ</a> —@HCDSB

Niagara Catholic District School Board has also tweeted that it will keep its community updated.