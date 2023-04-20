Hamilton inmate behind growing hunger strike says 'broken system' to blame for poor jail conditions

The inmate who started a hunger strike at Hamilton's Barton Street jail this week said staffing issues and a broken system are behind deteriorating conditions at the detention centre.

"It's sickening ... lives are at stake," Jesse Bull told CBC Hamilton in a phone interview Thursday.

The strike started Wednesday morning amid what inmates say are constant lockdowns, a lack of outdoor time and the fear they may lose access to specialty TV channels.

The maximum-security jail's official name is the Hamilton-Wentworth Detention Centre.

Cedar Hopperton, a volunteer with the Barton Prisoner Solidarity Project, said Thursday the number of inmates striking is now roughly 180.

'No extra guards at all': inmate

Bull said that in the last two months, he's only been able to access the yard and breathe fresh air once, due to a lack of staff.

"If one guard doesn't show up that day for work ... we get no yard," he said.

"There are no extra guards at all."

Andrew Morrison, a spokesperson for the Ontario Ministry of the Solicitor General, told CBC Hamilton that a maintenance project in the yard limited time outside, but a "regular yard schedule" has resumed.

However, Bull said, outdoor time was an issue even before the construction work began.

Bull said lockdowns are another issue. He said they result in three people being held together in a cell, despite there only being enough room for one.

Hopperton previously said some lockdowns have lasted three days.

While in lockdown, inmates aren't given access to hot water or jugs to urinate in either, according to Bull.

"Whenever we get locked down, it's just a staffing issue ... it's not because we're fighting or drinking," he said.

"To be three in a cell, eating where you use the bathroom, being locked down in a hot cell in the middle of summer — no."

Morrison said there were lockdowns at the jail over the past week, but he did not confirm their length of time or whether they have become more frequent.

He said lockdowns are done for multiple reasons, including security incidents, searches, infectious disease control, staff absences, maintenance and other issues.

"Where possible, partial lockdowns are always preferred to continue visitations, showers and inmate programs," the Ministry of the Solicitor General spokesperson said.

Inmate blames system, not staff

Access to mail has also been an issue, and administration is restricting who inmates can write to, according to Bull.

"It's against our rights," said Bull, adding he has been in jail for 20 months for drug-related charges.

He said he was told that administration would look into those issues.

Morrison said inmate mail is "routinely screened for security purposes" and delivered to inmates after clearing security protocols.

Bull said that during his time in jail, he's only been able to exchange his blanket to be cleaned only and gets new sheets once a month if he's lucky.

He said the workers themselves aren't at fault. In fact, Bull said, they're "great." Instead, he blames the broader system.

"There are solutions to this and everybody just doesn't give a f--k," Bull said.

"I just feel like this is one of those situations that will never get solved ... it's a broken system."

Morrison said ministry staff work hard daily to provide care to the inmates.

"The ministry has confidence in the staff and management at the Hamilton-Wentworth Detention Centre to continue to provide support and secure custody to inmates during their incarceration."

An inmate says staffing is causing issues at the jail. (Adam Carter/CBC)

Bull also said he has a message for people who say the inmates deserve to stay in deteriorating conditions — don't make snap judgments about prisoners.

"There are so many guys in here that have so much talent, who are highly intelligent, artistic, who have families and jobs and made a wrong turn somewhere," he said.

"People are forgetting humanity ... I really feel with every fibre in my being this needs to be taken care of at a higher level than just jail administration ... we're people too."