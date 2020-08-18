Ontario resumes newborn hearing checks, announces $3.8M in funding

The province is spending $3.8 million on hearing checks for babies who missed a crucial testing because of closures caused by COVID-19.

Universal newborn hearing screening was suspended for several months during the pandemic, meaning thousands of infants went without a test for hearing loss.

Dr. Hasan Merali, a pediatrician, assistant professor at McMaster University and first-time father urged to province to restart the screening back in July as the two-month cutoff date for his daughter Arya to undergo the procedure was quickly approaching.

"I'm worried about my daughter not being screened, but more importantly about all the other families that might not even know that this was supposed to happen," he said at the time.

"This is something that's going to be completely missed for them which could lead to severe speech and language delays."

The screening includes a blood spot test for rare conditions and common genetic factors that cause hearing loss and physiological screening, which uses specialized equipment to test response to soft sounds played in a baby's ear.

On Tuesday the provincial government announced the funding and said the lead agencies for its Infant Hearing Program have started to resume in-person services.

"Supporting the health and well-being of newborns and their families is a priority," said Todd Smith, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services in a media release.

"These additional funds mean that newborns who missed their hearing screening will now be able to receive this vital service, and that concerns or risks can be addressed early and infants are provided with the support they need as soon as possible."

The release acknowledges how "vital" the screening is and says the $3.8 million will increase testing capacity by hiring audiologists and increasing referrals for hearing checks so babies that did not receive screening can now do so.