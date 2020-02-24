Indigenous solidarity protests block Highway 6 in Caledonia, delay Hamilton GO trains

Indigenous protests are blocking Highway 6 in Caledonia and delaying commuter trains along the Lakeshore West GO line in response to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) moving to end the blockade by the Mohawks of Tyendinaga of a rail line near Belleville, Ont.

"It is a solidarity demonstration blockade," Rodney Leclair, an OPP media relations officer, tells CBC News about the Highway 6 blockade.

Anne Marie Aikins, a Metrolinx spokesperson, tells CBC News about 15 to 20 people are protesting on the tracks in the area between Aldershot and Hamilton.

The line between Aldershot GO and Hamilton GO is not operating until further notice because of the reports of the group near the tracks at the Bayview Junction.

"It's a matter of safety, if there are reports of people near the tracks, we can't move," Money says.

That means several trains heading into the city from Union Station are stopped along the route.

The delays as of 6:42 p.m. include:

The Union Station 16:30 - Hamilton GO Centre 17:45 train is holding at Aldershot GO

The Union Station 16:45 - West Harbour 17:57 train is holding at Burlington GO

The Union Station 17:00 - Hamilton GO Centre 18:15 train is holding at Appleby GO

The Union Station 17:15 - Niagara Falls GO (VIA Station) 19:42 train is holding at Bronte GO

The Union Station 17:30 - Hamilton GO Centre 18:45 train is holding at Oakville GO.

Aikins says Metrolinx is stopping trains at Aldershot and busing people into Hamilton.

The section of the tracks with protestors is owned by CN Rail. A company spokesperson also tells CBC News it is aware of the situation and monitoring it.

A Facebook group called Wet'suwet'en Strong: Hamilton in Solidarity is posting about the blockade, which seems to be organized a local anarchist group. An online post is the protest is meant to carry on "indefinitely."

Highway 6 is closed between Argyle Street South and Greens Road in Caledonia. The protest is close to the Six Nations reserve just outside Caledonia on the bypass over the Grand River.

The OPP tweeted drivers in the area should expect traffic delays.

"Please be patient if impacted," the message warns.

Indigenous groups are blocking Highway 6 in Caledonia and and train tracks between Aldershot and Hamilton GO (Andrew Collins/CBC)

Bettee Giles, 71, lives in Caledonia and says she saw a similar demonstration last week. She tells CBC News spent an hour in traffic because of it, but the demonstration didn't upset her.

"They were standing there very peacefully," she said.

The protests come in support of Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs in opposition of building the $6-billion Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline, restricting the transport of goods across the country over the past two weeks.

More to come.