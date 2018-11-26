2 women charged with impaired driving after collisions with tractor, light pole: OPP

Provincial police in Haldimand County charged two people with impaired driving after separate crashes involving a tractor and traffic light pole.

OPP officers were called to Gore A. Road in Dunnville around 6:33 p.m. on Nov. 23 after reports of a minivan colliding with a farm tractor.

While speaking with the driver of the van, the officers detected she had been drinking, according to an OPP media release. The 36-year-old failed a roadside test and was charged with driving with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.

Around 9:10 p.m. that same night, emergency crews were called out to Highway 6 at Greens Road in Caledonia after witnesses said they saw an SUV crash into a traffic light.

The driver of that vehicle also showed signs of impairment by alcohol, say police.

A 39-year-old woman from Caledonia has been arrested and charged with driving while impaired and driving a vehicle with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.