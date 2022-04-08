Niagara IceDogs coach and GM say they used 'profane language' in WhatsApp chat
'We are truly sorry,' Joey and Billy Burke say in statement shared by team
The general manager and head coach of the Niagara IceDogs say they used "profane language" and a "vulgar slang word" in a WhatsApp conversation that led to the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) suspending them indefinitely.
Joey Burke, who is also the team's governor, and head coach Billy Burke, said in a statement shared by the team Thursday that they've apologized and are "devastated" by the sanctions from the league.
OHL Commissioner David Branch announced Wednesday the Burkes, both of whom are minority owners of the team that plays in St. Catharines, had been suspended following an investigation into comments it found violated the league's policy on harassment, abuse and diversity.
The Burkes, along with the team, were also fined a total of $150,000, the league said.
"Although we are heartbroken, we understand that our positions within the team and the community should have held us to a higher moral standard and for that we are truly sorry," the Burkes stated.
The OHL said its investigation was launched after the league received transcripts of a March 6 conversation on WhatsApp.
It did not provide details of what those transcripts contained, but said "it is the position of the league that their conduct is prejudicial to the welfare of the OHL as it violates the league's harassment and abuse/diversity policy."
The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OHL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OHL</a> has announced findings of an investigation into the Niagara IceDogs Hockey Club. <a href="https://t.co/hqaWvQ2zWX">https://t.co/hqaWvQ2zWX</a> <a href="https://t.co/w2Jtrsf5FI">pic.twitter.com/w2Jtrsf5FI</a>—@OHLHockey
The OHL said the conduct also "runs counter to the OHL's Onside program which emphasizes the importance of demonstrating respect for women through actions and words."
The Burkes addressed the conversation in their statement, saying they were "venting in a private hockey staff WhatsApp group chat about the perceived lack of coverage from the league after a win."
"Unfortunately, we did use profane language," it read in part.
They added that they were "embarrassed" by the text, deleted it and "apologized directly to our female staff for a vulgar slang word that was used."
A Statement From Billy Burke and Joey Burke <a href="https://t.co/wUQYxtethe">https://t.co/wUQYxtethe</a> <a href="https://t.co/u2kvSSQgN4">pic.twitter.com/u2kvSSQgN4</a>—@OHLIceDogs
The Burkes said they also apologized to other members of the chat for their "language and tone."
The OHL said the Burkes cannot apply to be reinstated until July 1, 2024.
If they choose to do so, the league's commissioner will determine whether they've completed "counselling and education" to make sure no further violations against league policies will occur.
