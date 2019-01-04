Niagara Falls firefighters rescue man from swift-moving hydro canal

Niagara Falls firefighters working under a tight timeline managed to rescued a man from the fast-flowing water of the city's hydro canal Friday.

Emergency crews were called to the canal after reports of a man in the water near Thorold Stone Road.

Platoon Chief Peter Methner said police and a team from Niagara Helicopters helped track the man as he was washed down the waterway, giving crews a timeline to set up their rescue.

A team of 18 rescuers was on shore, with another team stationed further down the canal with rescue bags they could throw if the first attempt to save the man wasn't successful.

A firefighter wearing a cold water immersion suit and harness waited until the man floated by, then swam out and grabbed him, said Methener.

The man was conscious when he was pulled from the water and was transported by paramedics to an area hospital.

"With the speed of the water, there's possibility of undertow going through the canal system," Methner explained, adding the canal ends in the Ontario Power Generation plant.

"From where he went in we have about 22 minutes to set up and make a rescue because the water moves swiftly."

With such a tight timeline, Methner said good cooperation and communication between police, the helicopter crew and firefighters was key to the rescue.

"It was a great team effort," he said. "This is what we train to do and today our training proved that it works well."