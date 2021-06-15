HWDSB won't return to in-person learning this school year

The director of Hamilton's public school board says the province rejected its plea to return to in-person learning for the last week of this school year.

Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board's (HWDSB) Manuel Figueiredo told trustees during a Monday board meeting the deputy education minister Nancy Naylor said the province is "focused on remote learning until the end of June."

It comes after calls from local health experts, McMaster Children's Hospital and HWDSB to re-open schools for five to seven days between June 21 and June 29.

They pointed to troubling statistics about children's mental health.

When asked about how he would respond to HWDSB's letter during a media briefing, Education Minister Stephen Lecce didn't provide a clear answer.

"With respected to graduation ceremonies, if there's an intention to hold events and celebrate children outside, we've provided guidance, we ask school boards to follow it, but if there's anything above and beyond the guidance that the school board has contemplated it is important that they get their local medical officer of health to sign off on it," he said.

Chair Dawn Danko said she appreciated the ministry considered the request while Ward 15 trustee Penny Deathe said the news was "unfortunate."