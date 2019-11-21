Ontario announces $307M investment to take on human trafficking

The provincial government has announced a $307 million investment to take on human trafficking in Ontario and Premier Doug Ford says he's sending a message to criminals — "We're coming for you."

At an announcement in St. Catharines Friday morning, Ford described human trafficking as a "disgusting" industry that makes a profit off the backs of the province's most vulnerable.

"No child should ever live in fear of violence or exploitation," said the premier. "We're going to keep up the fight to protect out kids"

The "vast majority" of that money will go toward survivor support, according to Solicitor General Sylvia Jones. About $70 million will be funding for the justice sector.

As part of the five-year strategy the province plans to do the following:

Create a public awareness campaign aimed at educating children, parents and the pubic to recognize the signs of human trafficking.

Providing law enforcement with "more specialized Crown prosecution support" for human trafficking, coordination across police services and intelligence gathering in the correctional system.

Investment in "intervention teams" made up of police and child protection services and including human trafficking awareness in the education curriculum as well as creating licensed residences for victims.

Supporting survivors with new funding for community-based supports and Indigenous-led initiatives to provide more services and support through the court process.

It's the largest investment in anti-human trafficking in the country, according to Jill Dunlop, Associate Minister of Children and Women's Issues.

She added that as Indigenous women and girls are disproportional targeted by trafficking, specific resources are embedded across the strategy to meet their needs.

Those include Indigenous-led supports for survivors such as counselling, cultural teachings, healing ceremonies and victims services.

"It could be your daughter, cousin, sister or friend," said Dunlop. "Our government will not tolerate human trafficking."

