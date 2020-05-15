Toronto man charged with human trafficking after police called to Burlington hotel

A North York man has been charged with human trafficking after Halton police were called to a Burlington hotel and spoke with a woman about her "exploitation in the sex trade."

Investigators arrived at the hotel Wednesday and identified a female victim.

The accused had already fled, but police say they located the 46-year-old nearby and took him into custody.

He's charged with adult procuring by exercising control, withholding or destroying documents, adult trafficking of persons and material benefit resulting from the trafficking in persons.

The drug and human trafficking unit are continuing to investigate.

Police note the service is part of the Halton Collaborative Against Human Trafficking, which is "dedicated towards providing services and supports" for victims of human trafficking.